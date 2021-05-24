BFD: Fourth time called to vacant building on fire in last six months

The Bakersfield Fire Department was busy Monday morning, putting out a blaze at a vacant building that crews have become familiar with.

Crews were called to a building fire on Bernard Street, just between Sacramento and Magnolia streets just before 4 a.m. Monday.

Crews were able to get a quick handle on the blaze and kept it from spreading to nearby buildings.

A battalion chief on hand said this is the fourth time in the last six months that crews have been called to battle a blaze at the vacant building.

The battalion chief says this may be a case of arson.

No one was injured.