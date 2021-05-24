Watch
BFD: Fourth time called to vacant building on fire in last six months

Eric Galvan
Bakersfield Fire crews were called to battle a blaze at a vacant building in East Bakersfield on Monday morning.
Posted at 5:27 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 08:27:39-04

The Bakersfield Fire Department was busy Monday morning, putting out a blaze at a vacant building that crews have become familiar with.

Crews were called to a building fire on Bernard Street, just between Sacramento and Magnolia streets just before 4 a.m. Monday.

Crews were able to get a quick handle on the blaze and kept it from spreading to nearby buildings.

A battalion chief on hand said this is the fourth time in the last six months that crews have been called to battle a blaze at the vacant building.

The battalion chief says this may be a case of arson.

No one was injured.

