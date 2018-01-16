BFD puts out structure fire near Terrace Way

Fog
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire that ended up being a mobile home fire.
BFD located the fire at 620 Terrace Way, firefighters were able to put out the fire.
According to BFD, no individuals or firefighter were injured.
BCSD sent out a letter to two school in the district, Compton and Sierra of incidents that happened around the two campuses.
RENT the musical is headed to Bakersfield Friday, January 19 at 7:30 p.m.
UPDATE (9:21 a.m.): According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the CHP was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 65 near James Road just…
