BFD puts out structure fire near Terrace Way

9:20 AM, Jan 16, 2018
bakersfield fire department | local news | fire | terrace way | kern county
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire that ended up being a mobile home fire.

BFD located the fire at 620 Terrace Way, firefighters were able to put out the fire.

According to BFD, no individuals or firefighter were injured.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News