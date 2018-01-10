BHS grad playing against Golden State Warriors for the second time on Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield High School graduate Tyrone Wallace is scheduled to play against the Golden State Warriors for the second time on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Los Angeles Clippers player made his NBA debut on Saturday where he scored 13 points against the Golden State Warriors, last year's NBA champs.

Wallace, who also graduated from Cal Berkley, played his second game on Monday against the Hawks where he scored 11 points.

He and the Clippers are playing the Warriors on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.