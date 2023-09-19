Bicyclist struck and killed in Southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield woman riding her bicycle was struck and killed by a car on South Union Avenue near Garden Drive early Tuesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 6:15 a.m. the 39-year-old woman was riding her bike when she crossed northbound South Union Avenue directly in the path of a Toyota Corolla driven by 47-year-old Mayra Mojica.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not determined why the woman crossed in front of Mojica's car.

Alcohol, drugs, and speed were not a factor in this crash.

For any additional information contact the Bakersfield Area Public Information officer at (661) 396-6600.

