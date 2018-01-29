Big rig ends up in ditch, blocks 1 lane of Comanche

6:04 AM, Jan 29, 2018

A big rig ended up in a ditch in the area of Edison Highway and Comanche Drive on Monday morning. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A big rig is stuck in a ditch in East Bakersfield, causing some slowing Monday morning.

The big rig ended up in the ditch in the area of Comanche Road and Edison Highway about 4:45 a.m. One lane of Comanche Road is blocked. 

The driver did not suffer any injuries. 

It's not known what caused the truck to end up in the ditch. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News