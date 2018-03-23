Big rig rollover on Highway 58 slowing traffic near Tehachapi

6:51 AM, Mar 23, 2018
A big rig rollover has slowed traffic on Highway 58 near Tehachapi on Friday morning. 

According to the CHP, the big rig rolled over at about 5 a.m. and has caused slowing in the area. 

It's not known if anyone was injured in the rollover. 

