Big rigs collide, cause closure of multiple lanes of SB I-5 near Grapevine Road

Multiple lanes of Southbound I-5 near Grapevine Road are shut down due to a crash Friday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol, two big rigs collided at around 5:45 a.m.
The CHP says one of the trucks was a tanker. At least two lanes of traffic are shut down.
