Big rigs collide, cause closure of multiple lanes of SB I-5 near Grapevine Road

6:07 AM, Jan 19, 2018
Multiple lanes of Southbound I-5 near Grapevine Road are shut down due to a crash Friday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two big rigs collided at around 5:45 a.m.

The CHP says one of the trucks was a tanker. At least two lanes of traffic are shut down. 

