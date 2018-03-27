Bike and art events for the kids during Spring Break

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The kids have a week off from school for Spring Break and may need an activity to pass the time. Two local organizations are hosting various events to keep our children active.

BIKE BAKERSFIELD:

Bike Bakersfield is hosting Bike Rodeo and Bike Maintenance events starting Tuesday, March 27. On Tuesday and Thursday participate in bike maintence to make sure your bike is safe. Bike Bakersfield will host lectures and even help students repair their bikes. Pumps, bike tubes and other equipment will be on hand.

Then on Wednesday and Friday the Bike Rodeo will take place. There will be bike courses to have fun and stay active. You must have a functioning bike to participate.

Location: Beale Memorial Library

Hours: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. for each event.

Bakersfield Museum of Art:

The museum is hosting art workshops for Spring Break. Students are able to create their own art during their time off. The workshops focus on themes and different mediums like drawing, painting, and sculpture.

The cost is $30 per day for BMOA members and $35 a day for non-members. The workshops are happening from Tuesday, March 27 - Friday, March 30.

Location: Bakersfield Museum of Art

Time:

Kids Ages 6-12: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Teens Ages 13-16: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM