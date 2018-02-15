Bike Bakersfield holding safety course for bicyclists

Natalie Tarangioli
11:48 AM, Feb 15, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bike Bakersfield is gearing up to hold its Smart Cycling Traffic Skills course to help keep riders safe.

The two-day event kicks off on Friday.

Organizers say they hope to teach riders and cyclists how to be safe and how to navigate traffic. 

The class is free for Bike Bakersfield members. For non-members, it's $25 to sign up. 

Bike Bakersfield will have an in-class workshop on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Prevention Community Partnership building on Tulare Street.

The second class is set for Saturday at the Kern High School District's Career Resource Department.

