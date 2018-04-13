Bike Bakersfield hosting smart cycling class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bike Bakersfield is hosting a smart cycling class this weekend to cover where to ride and how to manage traffic safely.

After the class, everyone will be riding on the streets in downtown Bakersfield to practice the skills discussed.

You will need a working bike and helmet to participate.

Instead of paying for the course, participants are recommended to become a member of Bike Bakersfield.

The class is on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

For more information visit bikebakersfield.org.