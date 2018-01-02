Bike Bakersfield invites riders to join full moon ride

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bike Bakersfield is inviting riders to join the full moon ride scheduled for Jan. 2nd.

The ride will begin at 7 p.m. at Beach Park, located at Oak and 21st Streets, and will make its way to The Marketplace, located at 9000 Ming Ave.

Riders will be following the Kern River Parkway Trail west from Beach Park, turn south at CSUB and end at The Marketplace.

The free event is open to riders of all ages and sizes.