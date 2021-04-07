Bike Bakersfield, Kern Council of Governments, Kern County Public Works gear up for Kern County Bike Month 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bike Bakersfield, Kern Council of Governments and Kern County Public Works along with the coalition of active transportation partners, are gearing up for Kern County Bike Month 2021.

Each May, cycling coalitions and clubs celebrate biking and active transportation in all its forms, bicycles, trikes, pushbikes, e-bikes, scooters, and especially pedestrians.

Bike Month sponsorships go towards reserving facilities for events, reserving or providing food or refreshments, and providing participation incentives and prizes that also support local businesses.

The month's activities are as follows:

May 1, 10-11 a.m., Kick-off Celebration Join elected officials and local bicycling clubs for a ride of solidarity from Beach Park to the Liberty Bell Downtown.

May 4, Give Big Kern Join us in celebrating nonprofits all over Kern by logging on to GiveBigKern.org for details on how to support your favorite local nonprofits.

May 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cafe Smitten Cycling and Swap Meet Join us at Café Smitten Downtown for Second Saturday for a community swap meet! Set up your own table, gear, and parts to sell or trade. Followed by a community cruise through downtown.

May 19, 6-9 p.m., Ride of Silence Chain Cohn and Stiles is proudly sponsoring our annual Ride of Silence. Ride in solidarity with us to commemorate the lives lost to traffic violence, particularly those killed while bicycling on public roadways.

May 21, 6-9 a.m., Bike to Work Day Ride to work or before you log into your Zoom meetings for Bike to Work Day 2021! Join Bike Bakersfield, local bike shops, and cycling clubs on the Kern River Parkway throughout town for refreshments to make your morning ride more enjoyable.

May 22, 11 a.m., Alley Cat/On Bike Scavenger Hunt Meet us at the shop for a fun, on-bike scavenger hunt featuring the bike able streets of Bakersfield. Prizes and games included!