Bike Bakersfield raises funds for safety awareness

May is national bike month, and now Bike Bakersfield is raising awareness about where you can ride in Kern and how to do it safely.
Posted at 6:28 PM, May 03, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — May is National Bike Month, and now Bike Bakersfield is raising awareness about where you can ride in Kern and how to do it safely.

The group is specifically focusing on Bakersfield's Kern River Parkway.

The trail is 30 miles long and stretches across town from north to south.

Bike Bakersfield says it wants people to use the trail correctly and safely.

To help get the message out, the group is launching a series of public service announcements to promote the local resources here and the benefits of biking.

