A bike path repaving is set to take place Wednesday morning near the Westside Parkway Bridge as workers will continue working on the Kern River Bridge improvements project.

The contractors say the bike path repaving is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, it will be at the eastbound Westside Parkway bridge crossing the river.

They are expecting this work to be done between 9 a.m. and noon.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -