Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bikers for Heroes Poker Run to be held by Armed Forces Support Foundation

Ben and Jenny Patten joined 23ABC News in studio to tell us about the event.
Armed Forces Support Foundation Bikers for Heroes Poker Run
23ABC News
We all know Kern County loves to give back to its veterans, and part of that includes bringing resources to those who need them most. That's why after taking a break during COVID, the Armed Forces Support Foundation brought back the Bikers for Heroes poker run.
Armed Forces Support Foundation Bikers for Heroes Poker Run
Posted at 12:05 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 15:05:44-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Armed Forces Support Foundation will hold the Bikers For Heroes 2023 Poker Run on Sun, May 7.

The poker run will double as a veteran's resources event and will feature music, raffles, poker, and high and low-hand awards. There will also be lunch and drinks available for monetary donations.

Ben and Jenny Patten joined 23ABC News in studio to tell us about the event.

Bikers For Heroes Poker Run to be held

The event will take place at the Bakersfield Harley Davidson location.

Registry for the event will cost $20 per motorcycle and $5 per extra poker hand. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., with an unescorted ride beginning at 10 a.m.

For more information on the Bikers For Heroes Poker Run, call (661) 325-3644 or visit ArmedForcesSupportFoundation.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets