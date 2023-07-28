Bipartisan bill aims to empower farmers, small businesses in rural areas with renewable energy

(KERO) — Local Congressman David Valadao and others introduced a new bi-partisan bill on Thursday looking to help farmers and small businesses in rural areas with renewable energy.

The Rural Energy in America Program -- or 'REAP' Modernization Act -- looks to provide grants and guaranteed loans to help ag producers and/or rural small businesses with purchasing and installing renewable energy systems as well as making energy efficiency improvements.

Valadao says this bill will make it easier for those two groups to not only take advantage of the program but lower their costs by investing in renewable energy and energy efficiency.