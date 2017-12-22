Bit-o-Heaven Horse Rescue Ranch sold to new owners

Bit-o-Heaven Ranch is a horse rescue ranch where the motto is "Where the horses come first". But, what happens now that after more than 12 years, this ranch has been sold to new owners? 23ABC's Adam Bowles went to the ranch to see what the future is for the ranch and for the horses.

A sanctuary, a place for peace, for horses that have been neglected. That's what the owner, Tracy Martin says Bit-o-Heaven was meant for.

"Unfortunately, people look at horses as equipment. I look at them as souls," Martin says.

Souls she took in for over 12 years that others have forgotten.

"Someone asked me one times, well why don't you put them to sleep. They can't work anymore. I said, Why don't you put your grandparents to sleep cause they don't work either. Now for me, it's the same thing."

There are more than a dozen horses who are too old for work. Tracy has rescued them across Kern County. But, sometimes even good things must come to an end.

"This was a huge undertaking for me and it's not for people my age."

So after 20 years rescuing horses, that means retirement for Martin. But, that doesn't mean she wants the horses to go neglected again.

"Its not about me. Its about the horses. They still need community support. They still need love."

She found that in the new younger caretakers, the Abduls.

"We decided to pick up the new place, create a fresh new feel. We are going to invite school children for field trips and still rescue these animals as well. Nothing is changing. Just the name of the deed," Bob Abdul says.

Which makes Tracy Martin happy as she can be while she retires.