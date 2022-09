KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A black bear was struck and killed on Highway 178 on Thursday.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. when a vehicle struck the bear on Highway 178 killing the animal and causing significant damage to the vehicle. The KCFD said that the collision "was intense enough to cause airbag deployment."

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

This is the second accident involving a bear on Highway 178 in the past two months.