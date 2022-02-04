Black History Month highlights a Black business in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — According to the Annual Business Survey in 2020, nearly 20% of all businesses in the country were minority-owned and about 8% of those were Black or African American owned.

For Black History Month, we wanted to highlight a black-owned business in Kern County.

The owner of Nikki Beauty Supply and Salon, Fausat Adekoba, who also goes by Nikki, is hoping to make an impact in the community.

“We do hair, any type of hair, any hair texture, and we sell hair products. As you can see, we have wigs, cosmetics, ponytails, braiding hair, anything name it. I make custom wigs as well.”

She said they try to cater to the needs of every person who walks through their doors, especially ones of minority communities.

It’s not just about business, Nikki said doing hair is something she loves.

“That’s the beauty of being a woman. We can be Kim Kardashian today and Beyonce tomorrow.”

She’s been doing hair since before she migrated to the U.S.

“I’ve been doing hair since when I was a little kid. I remember back home in Africa, I used to, as a little girl, live with my mom. I used to drag her and force her to [let me] practice on her and she’d be crying. ‘I don’t want you to do my hair.’ I said, ‘We do it.’ It’s part of me, I have a passion for hair.”

She added that it was hard for her business during the pandemic.

“It was tough, you know, when your store is not open you are not making money. There is no way to pay your rent and your bills. It was tough but thank God everything is going back to normal now.”

To deal with those challenges, Nikki said she started doing curbside pick-ups for her products in the store. She said it’s her privilege to be able to serve her community and anyone else out there.

“Being a black person, trying to consult another black person, they feel more comfortable because they know I have to same hair texture as them. It is very easy, and I’m so happy I’m here to help.”

One of her employees, who Nikki said is like a daughter to her, said she’s proud to be part of something that helps people in her community.

“I’m so grateful to have a part in helping one of those businesses that cater to minorities and Black people,” said Misan Egbetsemi.

Nikki hopes her story inspires others out there, especially young girls, to follow their hearts.

“Don’t give up on your dream. Dream it, work it, work hard, save hard, and don’t forget God, with God, all things are possible.”