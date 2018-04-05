Blessing Box celebrating one-year anniversary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A local food pantry is celebrating its first anniversary of being open with a donation drive on Friday.

The Blessing Box is a food pantry in southwest Bakersfield that is always open. It was founded by Kyle and Carol O'Conner to support the homeless and disadvantaged.

The first-anniversary event is happening on April 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be a food and household donation drive for United Way's Re-GIVE project and a Homeless Collaborative Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations go directly to households and those who donate will receive a tax donation receipt. Soiled or broken items are not accepted, nor are extremely large shelving, bed frames or clothing.

The Blessing Box is located on the corner of Real Road and Stockdale Highway.