Blue Star Moms express gratitude to troops by sending care packages overseas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As a way to express gratitude for our troops, military moms in our area are collecting items and donations to send care packages overseas.

It is all part of the Kern River Blue Star Moms group effort to put a smile on a service members face. That is why they are at the Salty's on White Lane collecting things like beef jerky, baby wipes, and socks.

They know firsthand how hard some of these items can be to get overseas and are tapping into the community to make it happen.

“The proudest moments that I could have ever experience in my life.”

Contessa Miller with the Kern River Blue Star Moms is talking about when her daughter and son decided to follow in their father’s footsteps and join the military.

Little did she know she was joining an even larger family. “When your child actually leaves for the military, you actually do kind of adopt a lot of them.”

A couple of socks and some beef jerky may not seem like a lot but for some of these servicemen, but these care packages hold a deeper meaning.

“Some that are serving in the military that don’t have extended family and so they don’t have letter to them, or care packages and it is actually really kinda sad to see that,” said Miller.

Miller adds this is about showing them support, and many who stopped by understood that.

This is not the first time this group has put together a care package donation event. Miller said it is always amazing to see the community’s support.

One of those supporters is John Zaragoza with the Olive Drab Drivers. “I am here because I love doing this, I love supporting our veterans.”

Zaragoza has family members who’ve been in the military and shares the respect he feels towards those who have served.

We need to give thanks, the beautiful thing of having America, being in this country today is because of our armed services.

The Olive Drab Drivers also brought out their military vehicles which caught the attention of people walking into Salty’s.

Zaragoza said supporting troops also means supporting the military families, something Miller has received through the Blue Star Mothers Chapter of Kern County.

“I could not have done it without the Blue Star Moms because they really gave me the support I needed and gave me the connections I needed and the hugs and the calls. It was really such a gift,” said Miller.

Now the goal is to send at least 200 packages and they have this big donation box full of those items.

They are also taking monetary donations and if you cannot give, they are also taking letters to include in the care packages so there are many ways to show your support.