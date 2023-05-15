BMoA presents Kern High School District Visual Arts Showcase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Tuesday, May 16 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, the Bakersfield Museum of Art will be highlighting the work of Kern High School District students at the Visual Arts Showcase and Awards.

The award categories include Best 2-D and 3-D Piece, Best Digital Art/Graphic Design, Best Mixed Media, Best Use of Color, Best Drawing, Best Portrait, Senior Artist, and Rising Star Artist.

All of the students' work will be available for gallery viewing at the Bakersfield Museum of Art during the awards. BMoA is located at 1930 R Street in Bakersfield. Doors open at 6:00 pm and the awards ceremony begins at 6:30.