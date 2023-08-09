Watch Now
Board of Supervisors allows Kern County Sheriff's Office to destroy some records

Posted at 9:13 AM, Aug 09, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office will now be allowed to destroy records that are considered no longer necessary or required for county purposes. That's part of a number of proposals that were approved during Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting.

They also approved a resolution designating positions to obtain disaster relief and emergency financial assistance as required by Cal OES.

County supervisors also approved a new agreement with Genesis Inc. which is expected to implement a new evacuation notification system. That agreement is expected to run through September 2025.

