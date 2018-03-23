Bob Cunningham, last known Kern County Pearl Harbor survivor, dies at age 95

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bob Cunningham, the last known Pearl Harbor survivor in Kern County, has died at the age of 95 according to his family.

Family members said Cunningham died from complications due to a stroke early Thursday morning at Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield.

The family said in a statement, "My family would like to thank the people who have made his last year so wonderful, specifically Honor Flight Kern County, The VFW, and Pinups for Patriots."

23ABC featured the local veteran just before he served as the grand marshal for the 2017 Bakersfield Christmas Parade.

The veteran described himself as a people person in a December 2017 interview with 23ABC.

Cunningham lived in Lake Isabella in his final years.

A public memorial service to honor the life of Cunningham will be held on Saturday, March 24th at 1:00 p.m. at the Lake Isabella VFW located at 2811 Nugget Avenue.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to Honor Flight Kern County.

Cunningham took part in Honor Flight Kern County in November of 2017.