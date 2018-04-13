Bodfish hit with 3.7 earthquake

Fair
Bodfish was hit with a 3.7 magnitude earthquake Friday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the area was hit with a 3.7 magnitude quake at around 8:24 a.m.
It's not known if there was any damage or if anyone was injured.
