Bodfish hit with 3.7 earthquake

9:44 AM, Apr 13, 2018
1 hour ago

Bodfish was hit with a 3.7 magnitude earthquake Friday morning. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The town of Bodfish was rocked with a small earthquake Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the area was hit with a 3.7 magnitude quake at around 8:24 a.m.

It's not known if there was any damage or if anyone was injured. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News