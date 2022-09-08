Body found in Stine Canal

Watch Now
The Bakersfield Police Department said a stabbing suspect led police on a short chase Wednesday night and ended up driving off the road.
Posted at 6:51 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 09:51:40-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man's body was discovered by Bakersfield Police Department in the Stine Canal on September 7th. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Officers responded to a call reporting a body in the Stine Canal near the 7300 block of District Boulevard just after 7 p.m. They were able to locate the body south of District Boulevard and west of Ashe Road. The body was then retrieved by the Kern County Search and Rescue.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

