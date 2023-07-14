Body found in the Kern River near Yokuts Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Search and Rescue crews are working on recovering a body in the Kern River.

According to Bakersfield Police Department, a park ranger received a report of a body in the Kern River near Yokuts Park at around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Crews from the BPD, as well as Search and Rescue and fire services, began a recovery operation.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.