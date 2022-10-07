Body of man killed in Bakersfield found in AZ desert, one suspect still being sought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fort Mojave deputies, along with the Bakersfield Police Department, located the body of a Bakersfield man who died in a drug deal gone bad on Real Road in a desert area outside Fort Mojave, Arizona. Multiple people have already been arrested in connection to the crime, but one suspect is still being sought by police.

On September 23rd, officers were dispatched to a residence on Real Road south of the Bakersfield Fire Station. They believed a serious, violent crime had taken place during an illegal drug transaction just before 2:00 am.

The charges of the people already arrested in the case include robbery, kidnapping, and murder, but one suspect still eludes police.

Bakersfield Police Department

Garrett Sebastian Cole, 31, is described as being 5’8” tall and weighing about 215 pounds. BPD is asking anyone with information about Cole’s whereabouts to dial 9-1-1, as Cole is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with additional information about the crime is asked to call BPD via their regular phone number, 327-7111.