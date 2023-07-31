Body recovered from canal in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A body has been recovered from a canal in southwest Bakersfield.

According to Bakersfield police the recovery effort began just after 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon near the intersection of Truxtun Avenue and Golden State Highway.

Authorities say the gender of the person hasn't been confirmed yet. The coroner's office is expected to release the name of the deceased at a later date.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.