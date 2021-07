BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony concert at the Historic Fox Theater was canceled.

According to the venue, the cancellation was "due to circumstances beyond the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater's control."

Those who purchased tickets via credit card will be issued a refund in 5-7 business days. If you purchased tickets with cash, visit the theatre box office with your tickets and ID for a refund.