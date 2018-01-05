Bone Thugs-N-Harmony coming to the Bakersfield Fox Theater in February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bone Thugs-N-Harmony announced that they will be performing at the Bakersfield Fox Theater in February.

Tickets to see the hip-hop group start at $30. The group from the Glenville section of Cleveland, Ohio are best known for their fast-paced rapping style and harmonizing vocals.

In the 1990's, Bone Thugs performed with Easy-E, 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. They won a Grammy in 1997 for their song "Tha Crossroads."

Tickets for the show on Feb. 18 can be purchased at Ticketfly or by calling 661-324-1369.