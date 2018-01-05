Bone Thugs-N-Harmony coming to the Bakersfield Fox Theater in February

Fair
HI: 72°
LO: 53°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bone Thugs-N-Harmony announced that they will be performing at the Bakersfield Fox Theater in February.
Tickets to see the hip-hop group start at $30. The group from the Glenville section of Cleveland, Ohio are best known for their fast-paced rapping style and harmonizing vocals.
In the 1990's, Bone Thugs performed with Easy-E, 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. They won a Grammy in 1997 for their song "Tha Crossroads."
Tickets for the show on Feb. 18 can be purchased at Ticketfly or by calling 661-324-1369.
A group of local veterans and radio personalities collected donations to be delivered to Thomas Fire victims on Friday.
Former Bakersfield Mayor Harvey Hall was inducted into the Rabobank Hall of Fame on Friday.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony announced that they will be performing at the Bakersfield Fox Theater in February.
The Bakersfield Fire Department is hosting a Trench Rescue Training on Friday.