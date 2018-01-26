Bonnie & Clyde the Musical kicks off at the Ovation Theatre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Catch the first production of Bonnie & Clyde in Bakersfield starting this weekend.

The Ovation Theatre is presenting Bonnie & Clyde the Musical starting January 26.

The musical tells the story of the infamous lovers and criminals as they travel across America. Officials with the Ovation Theatre say the performance is filled with music, contagious energy, and seductive sensuality.

Bonnie & Clyde the Musical will run January 26 through February 18. Tickets are $35 and $30 for students, seniors, and military.

Tickets can be purchased on the Ovation Theatre website or at EventBrite.