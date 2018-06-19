Bonsai specialist holding demonstration on "How to Bonsai"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you've ever had the urge to learn about Bonsai, now is your chance.

Bonsai specialist Jack Reynolds will be giving a demonstration on "How to Bonsai." Reynolds is a retired professor of biology and human anatomy. He's studied bonsai for more than 20 years.

The event will be June 23 at 10 a.m. in Kernville. The address is 100 Big Blue Road.