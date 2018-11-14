Book signing for 'They Must Be Monsters' tonight at Crash Lounge

Kelly Broderick
4:17 PM, Nov 13, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A book signing will be held this evening for Bakersfield Native, Matthew LeRoy at Crash Lounge from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The book details a witch hunt in Manhattan Beach in the 1980s and the untold story behind the McMartin phenomenon: The longest, most expensive case in U.S. history.

