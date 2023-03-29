Boron man arrested for meth, firearm possession

BORON, Calif. (KERO) — A Boron man was arrested on Monday night after being found in possession of methamphetamine.

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted the California Highway Patrol after an officer stopped 51-year-old James Floyd on a traffic violation and discovered an outstanding felony warrant. A search of the vehicle turned up a large amount of suspected methamphetamine.

A follow-up search of Floyd's residence in the 26000 block of Hampton Road turned up a stolen motorcycle, as well as guns, ammunition and more suspected methamphetamine.

According to the KCSO, Floyd had a prior felony conviction and was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

Floyd was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for charges of an ex-felon in possession of firearms, ex-felon in possession of ammunition, possession of methamphetamine for sale, transportation of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, misdemeanor drug charges and his active felony arrest warrant.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation (2023-00034195) is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.