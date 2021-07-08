Boron pool fundraiser getting closer to goal

BORON, Calif. (KERO) — Earlier this year 23ABC traveled to the town of Boron to share the story of their efforts to rebuild the community pool.

Officials say the pool is an important part of their community but it became outdated and unusable. So, a fundraising campaign was launched hoping to raise $65,000 for repairs.

Covering Kern County Boron community comes together to rebuild their local pool Bayne Froney, 23ABC

Currently, they are only about $4,000 shy of their goal. If you'd like to donate you can head to the Boron Alive website.