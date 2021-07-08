Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Boron pool fundraiser getting closer to goal

They are only about $4,000 shy.
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
Earlier this year 23ABC traveled to the town of Boron to share the story of their efforts to rebuild the community pool.
Boron Pool
Posted at 9:28 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 12:28:01-04

BORON, Calif. (KERO) — Earlier this year 23ABC traveled to the town of Boron to share the story of their efforts to rebuild the community pool.

Officials say the pool is an important part of their community but it became outdated and unusable. So, a fundraising campaign was launched hoping to raise $65,000 for repairs.

Covering Kern County

Boron community comes together to rebuild their local pool

Bayne Froney, 23ABC
6:09 AM, Apr 21, 2021

Currently, they are only about $4,000 shy of their goal. If you'd like to donate you can head to the Boron Alive website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
July 4th Celebrations in Kern County

July 4th Celebrations in Kern County