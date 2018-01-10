Box truck rollover on Highway 166 leads to blockage of lanes

6:54 AM, Jan 10, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Multiple lanes of Highway 166 are blocked due to a box truck rollover Wednesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a box truck rolled over around 6:40 a.m.

Multiple lanes are reportedly blocked. 

It's not known if anyone was injured. 

Local News