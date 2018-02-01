Boys and Girls Club falls victim to theft and vandalism for third month in a row

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Boys and Girls Club of Kern County has fallen victim to vandalism and theft for the last three months in a row; the most recent incident took place this week.

Bakersfield Police said the Boys and Girls Club on Niles Street was vandalized in October, November and December with damage ranging from cut locks to cars being broken into.

Vandals have caused around $10,000 worth of damage, according to officials which means fewer services for local kids.

Police said the Boys and Girls Club fence was damaged again on Monday and kids are being kept inside until it is fixed.

The suspected vandals were caught on video. Police are asking anyone with information to contact 327-7111.