Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County offering local teens paid summer internships

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County has partnered with Pacific Gas and Electric Company will provide workforce and job training to local teens through paid summer internship opportunities as part of the Summer Jobs Program.

Employment opportunities will be provided by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, PG&E, local nonprofit organizations, and local small to medium-sized businesses.

Kern County teens can apply now through the end of February to be considered for the 2018 program.

Application forms for high school teens ages 15 to 18 are available at the E.L. Jack and Monica Armstrong Youth Center - 801 Niles Street, Bakersfield and Stockdale Club - 5207 Young Street, Suite 200, Bakersfield.