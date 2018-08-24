BPD adds gun detecting K9 to department

Sydney Isenberg
10:48 AM, Aug 24, 2018
5 hours ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police's newest four-legged addition adds a very unique skill to the department. 

K9 Duke is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois and, according to BPD, a very good boy. He is currently the only gun detecting dog in the K9 unit. 

K9 Duke has been partnered with Senior Officer Jason Felgenhauer. 

