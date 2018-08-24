BPD adds gun detecting K9 to department

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police's newest four-legged addition adds a very unique skill to the department.
K9 Duke is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois and, according to BPD, a very good boy. He is currently the only gun detecting dog in the K9 unit.
K9 Duke has been partnered with Senior Officer Jason Felgenhauer.
A member of the California Highway Patrol has been involved in a shooting on Highway 99 near Merle Haggard Drive.
The Bakersfield College student held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement has posted bond, according to his attorney.
Artisan Square will show Disney Pixar's Coco for free Saturday night.
23ABC's Pet of the Week, Charlie, is a black Chihuahua mix.