BPD approved to use financial incentives in recruiting efforts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield City Council members voted to approve the Bakersfield Police Department's use of financial incentives when it comes to its recruiting efforts.

Thursday, 23ABC spoke with Mike Hale from the department to discuss how BPD is attracting potential officers to its force.

"We have implemented a hiring bonus a year or so ago and we recently upped that number just recently which was approved through the city council. And that is to remain in step with other agencies so that we can remain competitive with what they are doing."

Hale added that on top of bonuses, the department is reaching out to teenagers who might be interested in a career in law enforcement.

BPD says it has an explorer program that recruits people of all backgrounds and from different parts of the county.

Hale says that if you are interested in working for the department, don't be afraid to reach out.

He recommends filling out an "interest form" on the city's website so you can get notified about job listings.