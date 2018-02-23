BPD arrest third suspect in deadly Fox Theater stabbing, looking for fourth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police have arrested a third suspect in connection to a fatal stabbing outside the Fox Theater last week and they're looking for the fourth.

On Feb. 18, police say a fight broke out inside the Fox Theater as the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony concert wrapped up. Theater staff allegedly asked the people involved to leave the theater, and that is when it turned violent. Police say Kasey Villegas, 19, was stabbed multiple times and later died from his injuries.

Efrain Elias Ugues, 32, was arrested on Monday for his involvement in the homicide.

On Tuesday, police arrested a second suspect, Jesse Reyes, 33. Both Ugues and Reyes were booked for murder, conspiracy and participation in a criminal street gang.

Police said a third suspect was arrested on Thursday.

Joel Rodriguez, 26, had a warrant for his involvement in the investigation, police said. He was booked for murder, conspiracy and participation in a criminal street gang.

On Friday, police said they're looking for a fourth suspect.

Heralcio Ugues, 36, is wanted for murder, conspiracy and participation in a criminal street gang.

He's described as Hispanic, 36-years-old, 5'7", 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Detective Keegan Gavin at 661-326-3557 or BPD at 661-327-7111.