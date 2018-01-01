BPD arrests 14 during saturation patrol

The Bakersfield Police Department made 14 arrests over the weekend as it cracked down on drunk drivers.

The BPD conducted DUI saturation patrols over the New Year's holiday weekend and made contact with 141 drivers throughout Bakersfield.

BPD says of those, 31 were detained for further evaluation and 14 were arrested for driving under the influence.

Six of those were under the influence of a combination of drugs and/or alcohol.

Three of those arrested had previously been convicted of DUI.