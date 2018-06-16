3 people in BPD custody for attempted kidnapping

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police Department has arrested suspects in an attempted kidnapping that happened just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police say a woman was walking to her vehicle in the large parking lot northeast of the intersection of 28th Street and F Street when she was confronted by 18-year-old Trichelle Burton, 22-year-old Tyquan Jones and 22-year-old Glen Maynor.

According to BPD, Jones and Maynor began violently assaulting the victim and attempted to force her into a white 2003 Toyota Camry. All three suspects quickly entered the car and fled the area, leaving the victim behind.

The female victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday night officers located the Toyota Camry in the 200 block of Union Avenue during an enforcement stop with all three people in the vehicle match the descriptions provided by the victim and witnesses.

BPD says Burton, Jones and Maynor were taken into custody without incident and were transported to the Bakersfield Police Department where the investigation is ongoing.

The investigation revealed that the White Toyota Camry was reported stolen from a carjacking in Fresno.

BPD added that all three also had warrants for their arrests for a similar incident from North Carolina.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111