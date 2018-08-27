BPD arrests man on firearm charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department arrested John Anthony Leon for the possession of firearms and ammunition.

BPD was dispatched to Rodman Street, near East 4th Street at 11:03 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

Officials said they located nine ammunition casings and two guns.

It was not determined who fired the shots. Leon was booked into Kern County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.