BPD arrests one person for a DUI during Tuesday's checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Of the 1,403 vehicles screened by officers in the DUI/License checkpoint in Southwest Bakersfield on Tuesday, one person was arrested for a DUI.
Eight drivers were detained to be further evaluated to determine their sobriety level. Officers also cited 16 people for driving without a license and 16 found driving on a suspended license.
BPD is asking for assistance locating and identifying a suspect involved in a theft that occurred on July 31, 2018.
A vehicle pursuit early Wednesday ended with three arrests by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
The Bakersfield Police Department will be holding a community meeting and workshop tomorrow at the Compassion Christian Center from 6 to 8…