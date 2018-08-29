BPD arrests one person for a DUI during Tuesday's checkpoint

Kelly Broderick
4:20 PM, Aug 29, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Of the 1,403 vehicles screened by officers in the DUI/License checkpoint in Southwest Bakersfield on Tuesday, one person was arrested for a DUI.

Eight drivers were detained to be further evaluated to determine their sobriety level. Officers also cited 16 people for driving without a license and 16 found driving on a suspended license.

 

 

