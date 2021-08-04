BPD arrests suspects in attempted carjacking, gun brandishing cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Department arrested five suspects Tuesday after an investigation into an attempted carjacking and gun brandishing incident this week.

Bakersfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Monday at 12:29 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pershing Street. Officers found a man who had been shot in the parking lot of Superior Groceries, 1100 block of Union Avenue.

The man suffered a non- life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation revealed that several suspects attempted to carjack the victim in the Superior Groceries parking lot of the business, according to BPD. When the victim attempted to drive away, one of the suspects fired into his vehicle, striking him. The suspects fled in a white Nissan Altima, according to police.

On Tuesday at about 1 p.m., BPD investigated a report of a driver of a white Nissan Altima pointing a gun at a woman while she was driving in the area of Chester Avenue and 4th Street. The woman, following instructions from the BPD, had the suspect follow her while BPD units converged to stop the vehicle at Baker and E. 19th streets.

According to police, they found two loaded firearms in the vehicle.

As a result of the two investigations, five people were arrested; Shawn Cole, 20, of Bakersfield; Jonathan Hidalgo, 20, of Bakersfield; two 17-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl.

All were charged on suspicion of conspiracy, attempted carjacking, aggravated assault with a firearm, and weapon brandishing, according to the BPD.

While detained in the backseat of BPD vehicle, one of the juvenile suspects repeatedly kicked and struck the vehicle’s interior, causing damage, according to police.

Additional charges of suspicion of vandalism are pending.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.