BPD arrests two in connection with carjacking

Two people are in custody in connection with a carjacking late Sunday afternoon.

According to Bakersfield Police, officer responded to Belle Terrace Park after reports of a carjacking.

Police say the victim was approached by two Hispanic men, who were armed. One fired a shot at the victim, but missed and instead hit the driver's seat. The suspects, identified as 21-year-old Jose Padilla and 27-year-old Jorge Alvarez left the scene in the car.

Police were able to locate the two on Lake Street.

They now face charges of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and gang related charges.