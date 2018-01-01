BPD arrests two in connection with carjacking

4:16 AM, Jan 1, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Two people are in custody in connection with a carjacking late Sunday afternoon. 

According to Bakersfield Police, officer responded to Belle Terrace Park after reports of a carjacking. 

Police say the victim was approached by two Hispanic men, who were armed. One fired a shot at the victim, but missed and instead hit the driver's seat. The suspects, identified as 21-year-old Jose Padilla and 27-year-old Jorge Alvarez left the scene in the car. 

Police were able to locate the two on Lake Street. 

They now face charges of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and gang related charges. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News