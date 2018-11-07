BPD asking for help finding at-risk 16-year-old runaway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - BPD is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk 16-year-old runaway.

Paulina Otanez, 16, was last seen walking to school on November 1 around 8:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Baldwin Farms Drive in South Bakersfield.

Otanez is described as a 16-year-old Hispanic female, 5 ft. 3 inches tall, 215 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a floral shirt, blue jeans, and in possession of a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.