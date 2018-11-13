BPD asking for help identifying two men allegedly involved in vehicle burglary

Sydney Isenberg
2:59 PM, Nov 13, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - BPD is asking for the public's help in identifying two men they say were involved in a vehicle burglary.

On September 30 around 11:17 a.m., BPD says two men burglarized a vehicle in the parking lot of Mercy Southwest Hospital in Southwest Bakersfield. Both suspects arrived in a white Mazda MX6 and fled in the Mazda after the burglary.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult with heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a black baseball cap. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult with medium build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts, black shoes, and a black baseball cap. 

The suspect vehicle is described as a white, 4-door 2007 Mazda MX6 with California license plate 5WVK917.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111 or Officer Felipe Juarez at (661) 326-3846.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News