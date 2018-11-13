BPD asking for help identifying two men allegedly involved in vehicle burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - BPD is asking for the public's help in identifying two men they say were involved in a vehicle burglary.

On September 30 around 11:17 a.m., BPD says two men burglarized a vehicle in the parking lot of Mercy Southwest Hospital in Southwest Bakersfield. Both suspects arrived in a white Mazda MX6 and fled in the Mazda after the burglary.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult with heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a black baseball cap. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult with medium build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts, black shoes, and a black baseball cap.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white, 4-door 2007 Mazda MX6 with California license plate 5WVK917.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111 or Officer Felipe Juarez at (661) 326-3846.